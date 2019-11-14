Live Now
Explorers discover WWII submarine that sank in 1944

NEW YORK (AP) – A team of ocean explorers say a U.S. submarine with 80 sailors aboard when it disappeared in 1944 has been discovered in Japanese waters.  

The “Lost 52 Project” announced Sunday that the World War II Submarine USS Grayback was found in June after it had disappeared in February 1944 during its final combat mission.  

The U.S. Navy officially verified the discovery of the submarine that was located about 50 nautical miles south of Okinawa by the group of ocean explorers.  

The group says in a release that this is the 5th WWII submarine discovery for the team led by undersea explorer Tim Taylor using robotics and other underwater technological methods and vehicles.  

The project’s objective is to find the 52 U.S. submarines that were lost in WWII.

