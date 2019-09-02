ESPN report predicts Saints win Super Bowl LIV

A recent report from ESPN.com predicts the New Orleans Saints will win Super Bowl LIV despite a slow start to the 2019 season.

The prediction is based on a simulation from ESPN’s Power Football Index. The cable sports network predicts the Saints will start out the year 4-4 but will finish 11-5 with a first-round bye in the playoffs.

ESPN predicts Drew Brees will lead the Saints to a Super Bowl victory over Philip Rivers and his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Perhaps, the most satisfying prediction is that the Saints get revenge, twice, over the Los Angeles Rams for the infamous “no-call” penalty in the NFC Championship Game.

The Saints finished the 2019 preseason with a 2-2 record.

The Saints open up the 2019 regular season by hosting the Houston Texans on Monday, Sept. 9.