Early morning house fire in Lafayette ruled arson

A house fire early Tuesday morning in Lafayette is being investigated as arson.

Lafayette Firefighters responded to the fire at a mobile home on Amite Drive around 5 a.m.

Investigators say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

An investigation has revealed that the mobile home did not have any utilities, and according to neighbors it had been vacant for over a year.

Investigators say it was also not secured allowing individuals to enter without permission.

It was determined that the fire originated in one of the rooms and that arson is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette Fire Department at 291-8716.