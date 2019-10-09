Duson neighborhood residents receive ‘Do Not Drink Water Notice’ after water smells like bleach and burns their eyes

Residents of a Duson neighborhood are raising concerns about their water after the Louisiana Department of Health warned not to drink it.

Several families tell News 10 they were not surprised by the Do Not Drink Notice, saying their water smells like bleach and burns their eyes.

“One day it smelled like boiled eggs,” one resident said.

“I don’t want my kids brushing their teeth with the water anymore. We have water bottles by the sink,” she added.

Residents say they avoid using the water whenever possible, but sometimes, they have to.

“My wife’s hands break out every time she does the dishes,” Ricky Darden, a neighbor, said.

Some residents even notice rust in their water and say it’s causing them to break out in rashes.

Residents asked their water supplier, Acadiana Water and Sewer, to check for any chemical imbalances in the water after receiving the do not drink letter from the Louisiana Department of Health on October 2.

“I said, ‘we’re getting these notices, something is not right.’ [They] swore up and down it was fine,” one woman said, after speaking with the water company.

Although the water supplier said it is okay to drink, residents are still afraid to use the water.

News 10 bought a home drinking water test kit to test the neighborhoods’ water.

The results of the kit found that there was no lead or pesticides in the water. The water also contained a safe amount of chemicals like copper, iron and chlorine. According to the test, however, the neighborhoods’ water had an alkalinity that exceeded the acceptable standard.

A water system official says there is nothing wrong with the water. He says there were rumors that the well was swapped, but that is not the case.