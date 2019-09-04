Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

(NEW IBERIA, LA- KLFY) Shortly after 3:00 pm on Tuesday, September 3, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 14 at Claude Viator Road in Iberia Parish.

The crash took the life of 83-year-old Joyce Falgout of New Iberia.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Falgout was driving a 2005 Ford Escape when she failed to yield at a stop sign to oncoming traffic as she entered LA 14 from Claude Viator Rd. Falgout’s vehicle was struck in the westbound travel lane by a 2018 Audi Q5 SUV.

Falgout was restrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Audi was properly restrained and suffered moderate injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.