Drew Brees will have surgery Wednesday, timetable for return uncertain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints injures his throwing hand as he is hit by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter in the game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Drew Brees will have surgery on his injured thumb Wednesday in Los Angeles, that’s according to ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

A source tells Werder the timetable for his return won’t be known until surgery is complete.

“I’m confident in the surgery that will take place and will dedicate myself to the rehab process to get back as quickly as I can,” Drew Brees said to Werder.

Brees fired an incomplete pass to Jared Cook but his thumb hit the hand of Aaron Donald early in the first quarter against the Rams, injuring his thumb.