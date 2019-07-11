1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Drew Brees’ sons meet Zion Williamson at Wednesday’s ESPY’s — in Coordinating Tuxes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Drew Brees’ three young sons are clearly fans of Zion Williamson.

At Wednesday’s annual ESPY awards show, 10-yer-old Baylen Brees, 8-year-old Bowen Brees, and 6-year-old Callen Brees all wore maroon tuxedo jackets with white shirts and black pants, the same color combo Williamson was rocking.

The young basketball fans posed with 19-year-old Williamson on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — pictures that Drew later posted on his Instagram page.

“Boys wanted to fashion coordinate with Zion!” Drew said. “Not a bad way to start the red carpet!”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Facebook

KLFY News 10