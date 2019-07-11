Drew Brees’ sons meet Zion Williamson at Wednesday’s ESPY’s — in Coordinating Tuxes

Drew Brees’ three young sons are clearly fans of Zion Williamson.

At Wednesday’s annual ESPY awards show, 10-yer-old Baylen Brees, 8-year-old Bowen Brees, and 6-year-old Callen Brees all wore maroon tuxedo jackets with white shirts and black pants, the same color combo Williamson was rocking.

The young basketball fans posed with 19-year-old Williamson on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles — pictures that Drew later posted on his Instagram page.

“Boys wanted to fashion coordinate with Zion!” Drew said. “Not a bad way to start the red carpet!”