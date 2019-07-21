Dozens of local, statewide businesses issued permits to sell CBD products in Louisiana

Dozens of businesses were issued permits on July 15, 2019, by the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) to allow the legal sale of hemp-derived CBD products.

The list of businesses with permits, which consisted of 30 establishments when permits first went out, Monday, June 24, now contains substantially more.

In June, ATC officials said the temporary permits expire Feb. 29, 2020.

Permanent permits will be issued after ATC gets certification from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) that applicants’ products comply with state law.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill into law June 6, allowing hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent to be legally sold in the state.

The bill prohibits the sale or processing of hemp for inhalation, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages containing CBD. Food and beverage products containing CBD are also banned unless the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves CBD as a food additive.

The full list of businesses with completed permits can be found here. The permit application is available online here.