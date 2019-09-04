Double shooting investigation ongoing in Breaux Bridge

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Landry and Wade Street in Breaux Bridge.

“Several subjects were involved in a physical altercation. At some point during that altercation, one man subject brandished a hand gun and shot two male victims,” Detective Taylor Boutin said.

Police arrived to the scene just around 4 P.M.

When police arrived, authorities said one victim was on the ground suffering from a gun shot wound. He was transported to a hospital.

The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Detectives say one man was shot in his shoulder, chest area. No word yet on where the other victim was shot.

Investigators say both men , however, are now in stable condition and are able to talk.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the fight.



Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu Chief says they do have a possible suspect in the case.