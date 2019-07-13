Curfew issued for city of Scott

SCOTT, La. (Scott Police)- Lafayette Parish, including the city of Scott, has issued a mandatory curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Once the curfew has lifted, residents should stay off the roadways.

Joy riding and sight seeing is strongly discouraged due to the possibility of unseen dangers in the roadway caused by the storm. Curfew will be strictly enforced.

Over the next 12 hours, there is a strong possibility of 10-12 inches of rain and sustained 55 mph winds. Be cautious of downed limbs, high waters, and power lines.

Scott Police Department, Scott Fire Department, and Scott City Maintenance remain on duty and ready to serve our residents. The city’s emergency operations center is still up and running.

Should you need information or assistance please contact our non-emergency numbers.