Crowley police searching for man whose car was found abandoned at cemetery

Crowley police are searching for a man, whose vehicle was found abandoned at a local cemetery Friday.

According to police, Tim Breaux was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday.

He was scheduled to be in contact with family members at 5 p.m. but did not make contact or respond to phone calls, and police say, his car was found abandoned at a Crowley cemetery near 4th Street.

Anyone knowing Breaux’s whereabouts or who had contact with him after 5 p.m. Friday is asked to contact Crowley Police at 337-783-1234.