Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Crowds line up at businesses across Lafayette for Black Friday shopping

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Black Friday is already underway, and crowds are piling up at businesses across Lafayette.

“I’ve got my mind set on one thing. Get the crock pot and leave before everyone starts getting crazy,” a Black Friday shopper said.

Some people say the craziness started before the doors even opened, as dozens and then hundreds of people starting lining up outside of stores across Lafayette.

“This line is kind of long. It’s wrapping around all the way over there,” a Best Buy customer said.

Stores say they don’t expect crowds to start settling down any time soon, and in fact, businesses say the crowds are only just beginning.

“It’s very packed. Get here early. A lot of stuff is gone,” a shopper said.

With all the deals and crowds, shoppers say their tensions can often run high.

“I’m here just to see it like this because every year I come in here, they always have a fight that breaks out,” a customer told News 10.

Businesses are asking people to be courteous and cordial on Black Friday, especially when there’s only a few big-ticket items on sale.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
49°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories