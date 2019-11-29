Crowds line up at businesses across Lafayette for Black Friday shopping

Black Friday is already underway, and crowds are piling up at businesses across Lafayette.

“I’ve got my mind set on one thing. Get the crock pot and leave before everyone starts getting crazy,” a Black Friday shopper said.

Some people say the craziness started before the doors even opened, as dozens and then hundreds of people starting lining up outside of stores across Lafayette.

“This line is kind of long. It’s wrapping around all the way over there,” a Best Buy customer said.

Stores say they don’t expect crowds to start settling down any time soon, and in fact, businesses say the crowds are only just beginning.

“It’s very packed. Get here early. A lot of stuff is gone,” a shopper said.

With all the deals and crowds, shoppers say their tensions can often run high.

“I’m here just to see it like this because every year I come in here, they always have a fight that breaks out,” a customer told News 10.

Businesses are asking people to be courteous and cordial on Black Friday, especially when there’s only a few big-ticket items on sale.