CPSO arrests man for sexual battery

LAKE CHARLES, La.- Ralph L. Cox, Jr., 54, Sulphur, La. was arrested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, after an investigation revealed he sexually battered a family member when she was 23-years-old.

The victim stated to detectives that in June 2018 she was visiting Cox along with other family members at his camp in Sulphur, when she went to sleep and was awoken to Cox inappropriately touching her under her clothes.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony sexual battery.

Bond has been set.

