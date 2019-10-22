Your Tuesday morning is cool to almost chilly as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s along with a slight breeze across Acadiana. The rain and clouds from yesterday are long gone as sunshine will dominate the skies today. The afternoon looks pleasantly mild with highs mostly in the mid 70s. A north wind around 10-15 mph will keep conditions breezy at times. Clear and calm weather tonight will lead to chilly temps in the 40s for much of the area.
Cool to Chilly this Morning as Sunny and Breezy Weather Returns this Tuesday
