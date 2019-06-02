Coast Guard rescues 2 people from vessel taking on water

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. C.G.)– The Coast Guard rescued two people after their vessel began taking on water 40 nautical miles northeast of Venice, Louisiana, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report at 4:53 p.m. of the vessel Miss Linda taking on water in Breton Sound, Louisiana, with two people aboard.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew at 5:32 p.m. The aircrew located the Miss Linda and dropped two rafts and supplies to the two individuals.

The Ocean Sentry aircrew remained on scene until a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived at 5:54 p.m. and hoisted the survivors.

The Dolphin aircrew transferred the survivors to Boothville, Louisiana, with no reported medical concerns.

