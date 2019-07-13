Coast Guard rescues 12 people trapped in Terrebonne Parish

The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued 12 people trapped in a coastal Louisiana community that was cut off by rising water from Tropical Storm Barry.

Sources said four of the 12 individuals trapped on Isle de Jean Charles are elderly. The Coast Guard says none of the 12 people are hurt.

Terrebonne Parish leaders called a voluntary evacuation order Friday for the low-lying areas, including Isle de Jean Charles.

Isle de Jean Charles is a narrow stretch of land near the southern coast of Terrebonne Parish about 45 minutes from Houma, Louisiana.

The Coast Guard says the only road into the community, Island Road, is impassible due to rising waters.