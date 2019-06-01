Coast Guard ends search for person in the water

NEW ORLEANS (U.S. C.G.) – The Coast Guard ended its search for the person in the water 75 nautical miles off Vermilion Bay, Louisiana, Friday.

The Coast Guard used 21 assets to search approximately 3,701 square miles over 56 hours.

“The decision to suspend a search is never an easy one,” said Cmdr. Michael Wolfe, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector New Orleans. “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing.”

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified at 6:26 a.m. Wednesday by workers at the Renaissance Offshore’s Eugene Island 331 platform of a 54-year-old man entering the water.

Involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

Coast Guard Cutter Mako boatcrew

Platform operators, offshore supply vessels and helicopters

Blackwater diving

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now