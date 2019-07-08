Coach Tony Robichaux laid to rest in Crowley

UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux was laid to rest Monday following a funeral mass at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.

Hundreds of people gathered to remember the legendary coach.

Robichaux may have been a baseball coach and a good one at that, but as people gather to lay him to rest at his funeral today what most people are remembering is his legacy off of the field.

Every person I talked too had similar stories about how Robichaux coached them more about life than about baseball.

“He’s a man and great principles. What I think I loved about him more than anything was how consistent he was. He never waivered. He had principles, and he shared those principles. He stood by those principles. As he talked the talk, he certainly walked the walk.”

“Coach Robe was a great person. We have all lost a good coach, but we all lost a great person that meant a lot to a lot of people.”

“Everything you hear about Tony is absolutely true. He was a gentleman that was very Godly. He loved those boys. He treated him like men, he raised him to be men first. And then brought the players with him. Of course, they were excellent ball players. So you knew what kind of players he had over the years.”