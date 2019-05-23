Cleco customer service options experiencing increased activity

PINEVILLE, La. – Cleco has upgraded its computer system to better serve the future needs of its customers. As such, Cleco’s customer service phone lines, website and online bill payment service are experiencing higher than usual usage.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as hold times on the phone lines may be longer than normal, and some customers may be unable to log into the MyAccount online service,” said Shirley Turner, Cleco vice president of customer experience. “While we are working to restore full customer access to these systems as quickly as possible, Cleco will waive late fees incurred on customer accounts between April 29, 2019, and June 17, 2019, and there will be no service disconnects prior to June 17, 2019.”

Cleco bill payment options:

– KUBRA : Cleco’s one-time electronic payment service, known as KUBRA, is available for customers to pay their Cleco utility bill online by credit card, debit card or electronic check or pay by telephone at 888-909-4639. There is a $2.50 processing fee charged by the customer’s bank to process KUBRA payments and a Cleco account number and zip code are needed.

– Cleco customer service office: If visiting afterhours, payment can be dropped using the night deposit box connected to the building.

– Authorized pay agent: Locations can be found at https://www.cleco.com/-/payment-locations

– Mail: Cleco Power LLC, P.O. Box 660228, Dallas, TX 75266-0228

