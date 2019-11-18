Classes at St. Martinville schools canceled today due to Water System malfunction

Pastor Lawrence Levy with Freedom World Church says he will be sheltering homeless in the Hub City during the cold weather.

The church is asking for donations such as food and blankets to help house the homeless sheltering there.

Levy says he’s offering to shelter as many homeless as he’s able to and anyone who would like to donate food, blankets and other necessities can drop them off at Freedom World Church at 212 Delord Street in Lafayette, or contact him at (678) 799-5712.