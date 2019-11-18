ST. MARTINVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – Officials in St. Martin Parish say all schools in St. Martinville are closed today due to a malfunction at the city’s water plant
Superintendent Allen Blanchard says St. Martinville Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary, Junior High, and St Martinville Senior High will be closed today.
Officials say there is no timetable on when the issue will be fixed.
The city is also under a water boil advisory until further notice.
Remember to bring your water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before consumption.
Classes at St. Martinville schools canceled today due to Water System malfunction
