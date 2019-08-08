Children who lost mother, brother and unborn sibling in deadly Iberia Parish crash, revisit scene one year later

The family and surviving children of a mother, her son and her unborn child killed in a crash one year ago ( on August 7) in Iberia Parish said today was a day “full of emotion” as they deal with the first anniversary of their loved one’s death.

22-year-old Abbie Sinitiere of Franklin, her 1-year-old son and an unborn child were all properly restrained while travelling on US 90 west of LA 85.

They had been back to school shopping, the family said.

Dylan LeBlanc of Youngsville was travelling in the opposite direction and ran off of the right side of the roadway, over-correcting, crossed both westbound lanes, the center median and struck the vehicle driven by Sinitiere.

Sinitiere, her 1-year old son and unborn daughter were all killed on impact, police said.

Three other juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and sustained critical injuries.

All were rushed by air-med to statewide hospitals where they underwent weeks of treatment.

Jaiden (wearing a green dress) is now 12 years old and was the first to be released from the hospital. She is back to normal, her family says, except for physical scars and the emotional aspect of losing half her family.

Marlee (in the polka dot dress) is now 10 years old. She spent months recovering at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, her family said, and still struggles with memory loss, hand eye coordination issues, and bodily reaction time.

“Her (Marlee) body is slower to react when her brain tell it to do something. But she has healed better than anyone thought and surpassed most medical expectations,” her aunt Shante Sinitiere said.

Bentley (in khaki shorts) is now 4 years old and growing fast.

“He has no visible scars but he still has emotional issues with losing his mother and brother.”

Sinitiere said the 1-year anniversary brings mixed emotions.

“We are still going through a grieving process, but we talk to the kids about how their mother, baby brother and unborn sister are all in heaven.”

Impairment was suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

LeBlanc was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular negligent injuring, first degree feticide and reckless operation.

” He is out of jail and we are still waiting on justice for the beautiful lives taken away too soon.”