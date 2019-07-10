Child found in hot car parked at Office Depot in New Iberia

UPDATE: A 3-year-old boy found alone in a hot vehicle Tuesday at the Office Depot in New Iberia has been released from the hospital and is now in his father’s care.

The child’s mother, who police have not identified, faces charges of child desertion and cruelty to a juvenile.

Just after 6 p.m. police say the child was found alone in the vehicle, while the mother shopped inside the Office Depot.

The child was rushed to the hospital.

Police questioned his mother on-site and then transferred her to police headquarters where she was questioned.

Captain John Babin said the mother will be booked into the Iberia Parish jail.

ORIGINAL: A 3-year-old was taken to a local hospital after being left in a hot car outside a Office Depot parking lot in New Iberia Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Admiral Doyle Drive.

Captain John Babin said police located the child’s mother inside the store shopping and that she is currently being questioned about the incident.

Babin did not say how long the child had been left alone in the car, but that the car was not running when the child was located.

