Charter lawsuit over as Louisiana Supreme Court declines to hear case, Sec of State makes statement

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- The Louisiana Supreme Court has declined to hear the lawsuit over the Lafayette City-Parish Council’s fix to the incorrect district for the new city council, putting an end to suit and ensuring this fall’s elections will proceed as planned.

A hearing of the case was denied Wednesday morning, just one day after memos in opposition to the case were required to be filed, The Advertiser reported.

Lafayette businessman Keith Kishbaugh and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin filed to have the court hear the case last week, after the Third Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles upheld a ruling dismissing their claims against the council’s district fix on June 21.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin made the following statement on the Supreme Court’s decision: “I am disappointed that the court system has failed to provide the clarity we requested, and hope none of the longterm concerns we expressed ever come to fruition. Nonetheless, we have a final decision, and my office is ready to hold qualifying next month for the appropriate offices.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry echoed Ardoin’s dissatisfaction.

” We are disappointed that the Louisiana Supreme Court denied the opportunity to review what we believe is a flawed opinion by the Third Circuit,” Landry said in a statement Wednesday. “This process has always been about applying the rule of law consistently throughout our State and protecting the democratic process.We believe the Louisiana Supreme Court will eventually have to deal with this ruling in the near future and look forward to that day.”