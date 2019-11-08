Carencro Heights Elementary closed Friday due to high number of flu cases

The dreaded flu virus is spreading across Louisiana. The Centers for Disease Control reports high flu activity in our state.

Carencro Heights Elementary School will be closed Friday because of the high number of cases. The entire school will be wiped down to prevent the flu virus from spreading. There have been 85 confirmed flu cases at the school. 200 kids were absent on Thursday.

“We’ll do some extra cleaning. We’ve been doing extra cleaning in the evening already, but it will give us an extra day over the weekend to get cleaning done, and a day of recovery for the kids to keep them home,” said Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish School System.

“With 85 confirmed cases of flu, any child that’s experiencing fever or anything like that, we’re asking the children to stay home. Our parish policy is they have to be fever free to come to school,” Gardner said.

Dr. Bryan Sibley, a pediatrician at Lafayette General Medical Center, says flu closing school is a unique event.

“This is the first time in my career that I remember schools being closed because of the flu,” Sibley said. ” The best way to prevent the spread of any infection is good hand washing. Cover your airway with your hand or sleeve. And, if there’s a fever, stay home.”

Dr. Sibley also recommends getting flue shot, if you haven’t already.