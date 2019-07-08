Car burst into flames following high speed chase on I-49

A New Iberia man was taken into custody Sunday after leading State Police on a high-speed chase along I-49 northbound from Lafayette to St. Landry Parish.

According to State Police, Rodney Bonin was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound near the State Police Troop I headquarters when a trooper attempted to pull him over.

Police say he was behind the wheel of a black Audi coupe when he refused to pull over and continued to travel down I-49 for 11 minutes, before the vehicle burst into flames at the Harry Guilbeau Road exit.

Bonin escaped from the vehicle but was captured, police said.

He was found in possession of contraband, police said, which was confiscated and now he faces multiple charges.

No other motorist were injured, police said.