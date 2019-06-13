CALCASIEU PARISH: Five seniors honored for 13 years of perfect attendance

CALCASIEU PARISH: During Tuesday’s regular board meeting, five Calcasieu Parish School Board seniors were recognized for graduating with 13 years of perfect attendance. Students achieving at least 12 years of perfect attendance are honored each year, along with their families, by CPSB’s Office of Child Welfare and Attendance. The students are listed below with their schools.

Myka Sha’ Charles – Sulphur High School

Gabriel James Davis – Sulphur High School

Madalyn Grace Langley – DeQuincy High School

Clint Edward Parr IV – Westlake High School

Madison Nicole Seaford – Sulphur High School

Charles graduated with a 3.48 GPA and will be attending McNeese State University to study Pre-Veterinary Science. She then plans to further her education at Louisiana State University.

Davis graduated with a 3.78 GPA and plans to attend Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology to study Diesel Mechanics.

Langley graduated with a 4.11 GPA and is enrolled at McNeese State University where she will pursue a degree in Nursing. She then plans to attend graduate school and become a Nurse Practitioner.

Parr graduated from Westlake High with a 3.89 GPA. As a dual enrollment student, he graduated with 27 college credit hours and has completed his freshman coursework at McNeese State University. He will continue his education at Louisiana State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Accounting.

Seaford earned a 4.10 GPA while at Sulphur High. She plans to further her education by majoring in Accounting at Louisiana Tech University.

