Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s overnight, so make sure you protect the plants, wrap exposed pipes and make sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

We may see a few showers late tomorrow afternoon, and rain will be likely Thursday.

Highs both days will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures tomorrow night will be in the low 40s, so it won’t be near as cold as tonight.

Expect nice weather Friday and through the weekend with highs near 60, lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.