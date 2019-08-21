Breaux Bridge woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer

A 44-year-old Breaux Bridge woman has been arrested after police say she embezzled more than $400,000 from her employer.
Casie Lynn Breaux surrendered to police Wednesday following a warrant that she allegedly stole over $400,000 from her employer by attempting to manipulate the accounting system.
She was arrested on a charge of felony theft over $400,000.
Following her arrest, she was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.
The investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be pending, officials said.