Breaux Bridge woman accused of stealing more than $400,000 from her employer

A 44-year-old Breaux Bridge woman has been arrested after police say she embezzled more than $400,000 from her employer.

Casie Lynn Breaux surrendered to police Wednesday following a warrant that she allegedly stole over $400,000 from her employer by attempting to manipulate the accounting system.

She was arrested on a charge of felony theft over $400,000.

Following her arrest, she was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing and further charges may be pending, officials said.