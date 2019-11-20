Breaux Bridge residents, business owners support one-cent sales tax increase

Live Now
Breaux Bridge will have a new one-cent sales tax increase.

The sales tax increase was on the ballot Saturday, and it passed with 67% of voters’ support.

“I’m all for it. We need to work on our roads. We need the police department to have extra money to spend so they can do their job,” Cody Edwards, a Breaux Bridge resident, said.

“It’s good news absolutely because Breaux Bridge is that beautiful little jewel of a community that needs a little infrastructure help. The sales tax will definitely help,” David Puckett, a Breaux Bridge business owner, added.

It’s the first time Breaux Bridge has increased the city’s sales tax since 1971.

“Bottom line is that our current sales tax rate is 7.95, which is extremely low when it compares to other municipalities in Acadiana. As a matter of fact, it’s the lowest,” Puckett said.

Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Calais said the one-cent sales tax increase will generate $2.7 million in additional funds for the city.

“It really doesn’t affect anybody. It’s hardly noticeable. It’s a slight tax increase. Like I said, it’s great as long as it’s used for the proper reasons,” Edwards said.

Mayor Calais said the additional funds can only be used for five specific projects: infrastructure, parks and rec, police and fire protection, drainage, and economic development.

Breaux Bridge residents said they trust that the city will use the money for these intended purposes.

The one-cent sales tax increase will take effect January 1, 2020.

