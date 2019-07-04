Live Now
Breaux Bridge Police caught man, woman in possession of over $43,000 in stolen checks

Breaux Bridge Police say they found over $43,000 in stolen checks on a Jennings man and Port Barre woman Wednesday when they responded to a local business in reference to a reported shoplifting.

34-year-old Dustin Guilbeau of Jennings and 35-year-old Heather Compton of Port Barre were arrested and charged with principal to illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.

Police say during the shoplifting investigation they found the pair with 30 stolen checks, totaling $43,386.49

Police did not release any additional details.

