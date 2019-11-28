Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Brandt Jean to receive Ethical Courage Award for forgiving Amber Guyger during murder trial sentencing

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

18-year-old Brandt Jean, whose brother Botham Jean was shot and killed by then-Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, will receive the 2019 Ethical Courage Award from the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration.

In October, Guyger was convicted of murder for the death of 26-year-old Botham Jean after she mistakenly entered his apartment thinking it was her own.

During Guyger’s sentencing, Brandt Jean addressed Guyger, saying he forgave her.

He then asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug, which the judge granted, resulting in a long, emotional embrace.

“Each year, we present the Ethical Courage Award to recognize an individual or organization for outstanding ethics and integrity,” said Gregory Smith, M.A., Director of ILEA. “Brandt Jean represents the best in us. Despite an unimaginable loss, he saw the humanity in the person responsible for his brother’s death. He saw her pain and regret, and had the ability to show empathy, caring and forgiveness.”

“I can’t think of an act that was more courageous,” said Smith. “That one act did much to help the Dallas community heal.”

At the award ceremony, on December 3, Jean will be joined by his mother, father, and sister who are coming from their home in St. Lucia.

The ceremony ceremony will take place during ILEA’s Contemporary Issues and Ethics Conference. About 50 police officials from throughout Texas are enrolled in the course and will be on hand for the award ceremony.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

60°F Broken Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories