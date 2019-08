At about 7 p.m. Sunday St. Landry Parish Sheriff Detectives say they received a call of a body in a ditch, 2 1/2 miles North of Washington, La. off of Hwy 10 in the Beggs area.

Detectives responded and found the deceased body.

A cause of death is under investigation, Major Eddie Thibodeaux said.

There was no identification on the victim.