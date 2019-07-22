Body cam footage shows moments before NOLA musician arrest

Recently released police body cam video is showing a different perspective on the arrest of a New Orleans musician captured on camera, that went viral.

Body cam footage shows moments before arrest. Eugene Grant is back to making music. But not before making headlines recently.

The musician was arrested on Frenchmen Street on July 8th.

That arrest was streamed live on Facebook and has been viewed by nearly 60,000 people so far.

It created a firestorm of controversy.

Grant, who has autism, is shown being pinned to the ground as officers take him into custody.

After the video went viral, word spread that officers bum-rushed Grant, threw him down and tazed him.

NOPD denied that from the start and now newly-released body cam video backs them up.

Before cellphones were rolling, body cam footage shows Grant swing his trumpet at an officer, knocking the body camera to the ground.

At that point, the officers try to arrest Grant, but he stiffens up.

The crowd grows larger and angrier.

Tazers are pulled to keep the crowd back and backup is called.

The NOPD would not speak on camera about the arrest that created so much controversy.

But during an off-camera interview with reporters, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said there is an unwritten rule between police and musicians that when a cruiser pulls up and turns on its lights, it’s time to leave.

In this instance, the band returned, at which point officers hopped out.

In the days since the arrest, Grand has met with NOPD, meetings both sides say have been productive.

His attorney says things have largely been smoothed over.

He hopes this is the start of better communication among police, businesses and musicians as Frenchmen become more crowded and popular since this all began after the owner of Frenchmen Arts and Books called police on the band.

“There’s a lot more Bourbon Street to it. It’s become way more of a pedestrian street, way more crowded, a lot livelier, businesses have flourished on there and that demands co-existence.”