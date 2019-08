Lafayette Police are working a crash involving a bicyclist and motorist at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and E. Foch Street.

At 9:24 ap.m. Sunday, police received a call for the crash and when officers arrived found one person suffering with injuries.

Corporal Bridgett Dugas said the unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

The vehicle’s driver remained on scene with police.

