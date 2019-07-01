Beyond the Jersey: Golfer Matt Weber knows all too well what it means to bleed Vermilion and White

It’s a family tradition that spans across two generations. Not necessarily to golf, but to represent the Ragin Cajuns.

Golfer Matt Weber knows all too well what it means to bleed Vermilion and White.

There’s only one Ragin Cajun in the entire world,” Weber said. “Just knowing the history of all the winners and their bags up there. Just trying to continue it.”

Matt is not the only Weber turned Ragin Cajun in his family.

“My dad played baseball,” Weber said. “Three of my uncles played baseball. And my other uncle played golf. Pretty much in the family. Just trying to continue the tradition.”



His dad took him golfing when he was little. That’s where he took his first swing.

“My dad would take me to the course,” Weber said. “I would just watch him play and ride in the cart a little bit. Every now and then I would hit a ball or two, then sit back in the cart and watch and have fun or whatever.”

Eventually, Weber grew tired of just watching his dad play. So he picked up a golf club of his own to give it a go on the green.

“Whenever I was probably about 8 or so, I played my first 9 holes,” Weber said. “I had fun. I told my dad, alright I’ll try it. It started to progress from there. I started to play 18 and went on from there.”

Nearly a decade later, Weber turned his hobby into hardware with his St. Thomas Moore teammates.

“We won the state championship. I won it individually and we won it as a team,” Weber said. “That was awesome to share it with my teammates my senior year especially after coming out second the past two years before.”

Weber and his new teammates of the UL golf team will begin their 2019 campaign this fall.

Golfer Matt Weber knows all too well what it means to bleed vermillion and white.

There’s only one Ragin Cajun in the entire world,” Weber said. “Just knowing the history of all the winners and their bags up there. Just trying to continue it.”

Matt is not the only Weber turned Ragin Cajun in his family.

“My dad played baseball,” Weber said. “Three of my uncles played baseball. And my other uncle played golf. Pretty much in the family. Just trying to continue the tradition.”



His dad took him golfing when he was little. That’s where he took his first swing.

“My dad would take me to the course,” Weber said. “I would just watch him play and ride in the cart a little bit. Every now and then I would hit a ball or two, then sit back in the cart and watch and have fun or whatever.”

Eventually, Weber grew tired of just watching his dad play. So he picked up a golf club of his own to give it a go on the green.

“Whenever I was probably about 8 or so, I played my first 9 holes,” Weber said. “I had fun. I told my dad, alright I’ll try it. It started to progress from there. I started to play 18 and went on from there.”

Nearly a decade later, Weber turned his hobby into hardware with his St. Thomas Moore teammates.

“We won the state championship. I won it individually and we won it as a team,” Weber said. “That was awesome to share it with my teammates my senior year especially after coming out second the past two years before.”

Weber and his new teammates of the UL golf team will begin their 2019 campaign this fall.