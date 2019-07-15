Beyond the Jersey: David Thibodaux STEM basketball star Amani Barrow

Maybe it’s a family tradition. Or maybe it’s genetics. Either way, Amani Barrow was born to play basketball.

“I kind of grew up around the sport of basketball,” Barrow says. “I really love it.”

Both of her parents have a history with basketball. Her mom even played basketball at Southern University.

Now, Amani continues the legacy. As team MVP, she led the David Thibodaux basketball team to the state playoffs last season after leading the team in scoring and rebounds, collecting 261 points and 241 rebounds.

“David Thibodaux has never been to the playoffs before,” Barrow says. “Not only did we go once, but we went twice this year. It was a pretty good experience.”

She’ll leave her own legacy at her alma mater.

“My friends, my teammates, the fact that they sometimes say they wanna be like me,” Barrow says. “They wanna play like me. They wish they had my skills. That motivates me.”

“We rely heavily on Amani,” Barrow’s Lady Hoopers coach John Viltz, Jr. says. “She’s been a big help to us, a beautiful kid. You just can’t ask for anything more. It’ll be some big shoes to fill once she’s gone.”

Amani’s impact on others won’t stop at David Thibodaux. She plans to enlist in the U.S. Navy.

“I just like to help,” Barrow says. “I just feel the need to.”

“I’m very proud that she chose to represent to serve our country and chose the Navy as a place to do so,” Barrow’s mother Kimberly Charles says. “The Navy is something where it fits her. It’s giving back to the country and that’s what she does. She’s just a big-hearted person.”

Amani isn’t just a star on the basketball court. She also threw the shot put and discus for the Bulldog track team.

She’s also a star in the community, volunteering at Cornerstone Christian Ministry and the Carencro Area Youth Sports.