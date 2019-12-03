Berwick police searching for missing teen last seen leaving high school

The Berwick Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Fifteen-year-old Alexis Couvillion was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Monday morning leaving Berwick High School in St. Mary Parish.

She was last seen wearing a Berwick High Letterman jacket.

Police say she has brown hair, brown eyes, medium build and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall.

She is not believed to be in danger, police said.

.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 985-384-7710.