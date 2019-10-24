Live Now
Balloon release held for 22-year-old Lafayette man killed over the weekend

Hundreds of blue and silver balloons were released into the sky Wednesday in memory of a 22-year-old Lafayette man killed over the weekend.

Family and friends gathered to remember Trevon Adams who was shot to death inside a car on MLK Drive, late Sunday night.

At the scene, everyone hugged each other for comfort as the balloons were released.

Adams’ funeral services have not been announced.

Monday morning, one day after the shooting, police arrested 22-year-old Bri’ani Doucet on charges of second-degree murder.

Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

