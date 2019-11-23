Baby found in box outside Florida apartments

A newborn baby was found outside an apartment complex Saturday afternoon in Orange County, WKMG reported.

The Orange County Sheriff Office said the baby was in a box and in good condition.

The Orlando Sentinel said a neighbor opened the door to their apartment and found the baby.

WKMG said the newborn was taken to the hospital to get checked out. There has been no word on where the baby’s parents are.

Under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, anyone can bring an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges.