Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Baby found in box outside Florida apartments

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

A newborn baby was found outside an apartment complex Saturday afternoon in Orange County, WKMG reported.

The Orange County Sheriff Office said the baby was in a box and in good condition.

The Orlando Sentinel said a neighbor opened the door to their apartment and found the baby.

WKMG said the newborn was taken to the hospital to get checked out. There has been no word on where the baby’s parents are.

Under Florida’s Safe Haven Law, anyone can bring an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories