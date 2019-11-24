Ashmay Seeds of Abraham serves Thanksgiving brunch for the less fortunate in Acadiana

Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Cherrelle Duncan of Ashmay Seeds of Abraham wanted a way to bring everyone in Acadiana together this holiday season.

“Falling in Love with Acadiana” is an event that provides a Thanksgiving meal and gifts to the less fortunate in Acadiana.

Cherrelle Duncan says “This is for our non-profit, Ashmay Seeds of Abraham. We decided over the summer we wanted to put together a feeding for homeless people and so out of that came ‘Falling in Love with Acadiana’, so what you see here is a demonstration of the community coming together to celebrate each other.”

Volunteers lined up to help serve food and provide company to the homeless.

Duncan adds, “We’ve had an overwhelming response of volunteers. People came from everywhere so we have people and friends they are out here praying for people, serving food to people.”

Event partners Walgreens and SLCC set up tables with information and ways to help people in the community.

“Community partners include SLCC who is here to provide information about how you can go to SLCC and resources you can tap into. Walgreens is providing flu shots. We have nurses here who are doing some general basic inspections of people so we know they are up and healthy,” Duncan explains.

