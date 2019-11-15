Arrest made in Vermilion Parish attempted burglary that resulted in shooting death

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

A Lafayette Parish School teacher was arrested for simple battery against a child. The parents of the child with down syndrome say they were told he was kicked in the head. The school and police department say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Consumers aren't the only victims of fraud. Every year, thousands of small businesses are targets of fraudulent practices. One local business, Absolut Art Glass Studio in Lafayette was almost scammed.

The St. Martinville City Council voted at a special meeting this week to discontinue the Mayor's car allowance. The Mayor will now have to drive a government vehicle.

President Trump made another visit to Louisana last night to rally for Eddie Rispone. The President says having the Republican in office will mean great things for the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards was also in Shreveport yesterday. He says Rispone is trying to nationalize a state race. He says Rispone has not shown any knowledge of how state government works.

Election Day is tomorrow. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. And once they close, be sure to watch News 10 for live team coverage - both on air and online.

The former Ambassador to Ukraine will take center stage today at the second public hearing of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Coverage will begin right here on CBS at 8:00 a.m.

Construction on the Judson Walsh Bridge is officially underway after being closed for over a year. The $1 million project is expected to be complete by Spring 2020.

Not freezing but still a cold morning for Acadiana as sunshine returns today. Skies will turn mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50's. Rain chances will be at 0%.