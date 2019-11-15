VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who may be connected to an attempted burglary that lead to a shooting death.
Chase Benoit of Evangeline was taken into custody on a Principle to Aggravated Burglary charge.
According to Public Information Officer, Captain Drew David, Benoit is suspected of driving Landon Hebert to the scene of the alleged home invasion off of LA Highway 35 on November 14, 2019.
Hebert was shot and killed by the homeowner during that incident.
The homeowner was questioned afterwards and no charges have been filed, according to David.
The investigation is ongoing and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
Benoit’s bond is set at $25,000.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish attempted burglary that resulted in shooting death
VERMILION PARISH (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man who may be connected to an attempted burglary that lead to a shooting death.
Abbeville49°F Clear Feels like 45°
- Wind
- 9 mph N
- Humidity
- 58%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F A clear sky. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley47°F Clear Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas47°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 9 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge47°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 10 mph N
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 7 mph NNW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia47°F Clear Feels like 41°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
32°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous