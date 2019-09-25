Arrest made in the 25-year-old unsolved homicide of Baby Jane Doe in Jeanerette

Sheriff Louis Ackal advises that an arrest has been made in the 25-year-old unsolved homicide of Baby Jane Doe in Jeanerette.

Detective Hotard with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit arrested 50-year-old Sonia S. Charles, of New Iberia, on a warrant for the death of Baby Jane Done which occurred on January 24,1994.

Det. Hotard reopened the 1994 Jeanerette homicide after new leads were developed, Iberia Parish Sheriff Officials said.

The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory (ACL) reexamined evidence from the 25-year-old case and developed a DNA profile which matched with a family relation to a CODIS ( Combined DNA Index System ) entry.

Det. Hotard was able to research the relationship of the CODIS profile and obtained a DNA sample from Sonia Charles, Major Wendell Raborn said.

The ACL was able to match Sonia Charles through DNA as the mother of Baby Jane Doe, he said.

Sonia Charles was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for First Degree Murder.

No bond has been set.

Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin assisted in the investigation.