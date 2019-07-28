Are you ready? Its almost time to go back to school

With the new school year approaching, it can be overwhelming for both parents and their children.

So to help you out, News 10’s Morgan Moore went out and spoke with a few parents who had advice on how to transition back into the school year.

Because that transition can be a little rough, I spoke with some back to school shoppers who have great advice for children to make sure they have a successful start of the school year.

The annual back to school transition is in full swing.

From school supplies and uniforms, to stocking up on items that have great discounts, is a great tool to use.

“Read because reading starts. Mine is in kindergarten and she’s going to first. So reading and getting school supplies and uniforms now because they are offering really good discounts on the uniforms right now.”

Going back to school can be nerve wrecking for your children.

Make sure they know the rules, but to have fun and make the best of it.

“I would say that they should listen to their teachers, listen to your parents, and enjoy the time they have. It’s okay to be nervous but it’ll get better though with time and just have fun.”

Getting your children back into a normal day to day routine is a great tool to use… especially getting them to bed on time.

“We’ve already started that because she’s up at 6 a.m. and having to be dropped off at 7. So we are up at 6 a.m. already and in bed by 8:30 p.m.”

Live in the studio, Morgan Moore, KLFY News 10