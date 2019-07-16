Live Now
AMBER ALERT: Arizona children may be on way to Louisiana, Mississippi

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for two children who were taken from the Arizona Department of Child Safety custody around 7:30 a.m.

According to Florence police, 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month old Ryder Kirkley are possibly heading to Mississippi or Louisiana.

They are reportedly traveling in a tan 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802.

Police said there is a probable cause for arrest on the children’s parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.

They said Kirkley has a history of domestic violence and is known to carry weapons.

Blaze is 2 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs 28 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Ryder is 2 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 15 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the family’s whereabouts was asked to call 911.

