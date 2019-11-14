Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Alm-Labar, Guillory gearing up for final push up to run-off election Saturday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

There are just a few days left until the run-off election. Voters will cast their ballots Saturday. The two candidates running for Lafayette Mayor-President are making their final push for votes heading down the stretch.

The energy and optimism is still strong with both (I) Carlee Alm-Labar and (R) Josh Guillory. Both candidates have a good feeling about their chances to win.

“I don’t take anything for granted. Every voter is undecided until the polls close this Saturday. We have a lot of work to do. I look forward to it,” Guillory said.

Guillory says he’s ready to become the next leader of Lafayette.

“I trust the voters. I feel good about it. I believe if there’s a high voter turnout, we’ll have a positive outcome. Please get out there and vote,” Guillory said.

Meanwhile, over at the campaign headquarters for Alm-Labar, staff members were busy preparing direct mailers.

“We’re putting every ounce of energy we can. We’re walking door to door. We’ve had a great grassroots campaign,” Alm-Labar said.

Alm-Labar says she feels she’s better qualified to be the next mayor-president.

“We’ve got the greatest volunteers in Lafayette. Everyone has given so much. We’re gonna win on Saturday,” Alm-Labar said.

To listen to the KPEL 96.5 candidate forum, with Guillory and Alm-Labar, click here.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

43°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

44°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
39°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
39°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
39°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

43°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
5 mph SW
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories