Alm-Labar, Guillory gearing up for final push up to run-off election Saturday

There are just a few days left until the run-off election. Voters will cast their ballots Saturday. The two candidates running for Lafayette Mayor-President are making their final push for votes heading down the stretch.

The energy and optimism is still strong with both (I) Carlee Alm-Labar and (R) Josh Guillory. Both candidates have a good feeling about their chances to win.

“I don’t take anything for granted. Every voter is undecided until the polls close this Saturday. We have a lot of work to do. I look forward to it,” Guillory said.

Guillory says he’s ready to become the next leader of Lafayette.

“I trust the voters. I feel good about it. I believe if there’s a high voter turnout, we’ll have a positive outcome. Please get out there and vote,” Guillory said.

Meanwhile, over at the campaign headquarters for Alm-Labar, staff members were busy preparing direct mailers.

“We’re putting every ounce of energy we can. We’re walking door to door. We’ve had a great grassroots campaign,” Alm-Labar said.

Alm-Labar says she feels she’s better qualified to be the next mayor-president.

“We’ve got the greatest volunteers in Lafayette. Everyone has given so much. We’re gonna win on Saturday,” Alm-Labar said.

To listen to the KPEL 96.5 candidate forum, with Guillory and Alm-Labar, click here.



