AG’s office accuses some LCG council members of violating open meetings law

The state attorney general’s office has issued a 16-page memorandum accusing LCG members of conducting council business outside of a public meeting.

The document outlines the reasons the attorney general’s office believes the named council members may have violated Louisiana’s open meetings law.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says he received copies of text messages between council members to prove it.

According to Landry’s memorandum, the text messages are among council members: Jay Castille, Kenneth Boudreaux, Kevin Naquin and Bruce Conque. Also, Carlee Alm-LaBar who’s running for mayor -president and her campaign volunteer Kevin Blanchard.

Landry says his office was not searching for incriminating material but the public records request for the LCG charter lawsuit uncovered just that.

“We were not looking for any nefarious open meetings violations from the council but it was plain and simple they had engaged in conduct that absolutely may have lead to a violation of the open meetings law.”

He says Louisiana Revised Statute 42:18 forbids polling of members of a public body in an informal setting. Landry points to a text message he says is from councilman Boudreaux about taking another council member to lunch with plans to ask for his support: “I am confident I will get him or get him drunk and record his response,” the copied text stated.

Landry says another example in the memorandum is a text thread with council members Naquin, Castille, Conque and Boudreaux. Landry notes that Castille’s text stated that “if we convince pat we will have six to move it forward.”

Mayor president candidate Carlee Alm-Labar participated in text messages as well.

According to the copies of text messages, Alm-Labar wrote “Pat has presented this alternative to two of the other members.” Alm-Labar says she was providing an update on a meeting she attended.

“You really have to take a step back and make sure we understand in order for proposals to have been vetted and come to a compromise. We don’t want our council members only working two days a week at council meetings. We need to them having lunch with each other. We need them talking to each other,” Alm-Labar said.

Alm-Labar is not part of LCG but if she’s running for the seat of city-parish president the public needs to know her stance. “As long as they don’t violate the open meetings law its part of what being an elected official is,” Alm-Labar added.

The state attorney general says the text are messages from last year and beyond the day deadline for him to take action. “Absolutely it’s concerning. It should concern the public in Lafayette. It’s not the way you want to do business,” Landry explained.

Councilman Pat Lewis was reportedly mentioned in the copied text messages. Lewis says he has no comment