AG warns of post-storm scams and price gouging

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Unfortunately, natural disasters attract con artists and scammers hoping to prey on people who fall victim to storms.

Tropical Storm Barry has passed, but that doesn’t mean residents should let their guard down. Attorney General Jeff Landry warns this is the most vulnerable time for fraud, scams, and price gouging.

If your home or property has been damaged by a natural disaster, make sure your contractor is licensed or registered. One of the best sources is to contact the Louisiana Licensing Board for Contractors or the Better Business Bureau.

Get at least three estimates, a copy of the contract, a guarantee in writing, and do not pay with cash. Also. some con artists portray themselves as government officials or insurance adjusters to obtain access into your home. This is a common ploy for burglars, identity thieves, and more.

While Barry recovery efforts are underway, Landry urges residents to report any suspicious activity.

“We kind of dodged a real big bullet here. We of course, in localized areas, been flooding and some damages. We still have some power outages out there and so until we’re able to really stabilize ait all, we ask residents to be vigilant and informed,” said Landry.

Other things to keep in mind are; fake charities, sham rental property, extreme pest control expenses, the sale promotion of water treatment devices and auto repairs.

Attorney General Jeff Landry create a booklet of tips to help protect citizens from becoming victims during this time. For details, click here https://www.ag.state.la.us/EmergencyPreparedness