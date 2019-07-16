Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

AG warns of post-storm scams and price gouging

Top Stories

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Unfortunately,  natural disasters attract con artists and scammers hoping to prey on people who fall victim to storms.

Tropical Storm Barry has passed, but that doesn’t mean residents should let their guard down. Attorney General Jeff Landry warns this is the most vulnerable time for fraud, scams, and price gouging. 

If your home or property has been damaged by a natural disaster, make sure your contractor is licensed or registered. One of the best sources is to contact the Louisiana Licensing Board for Contractors or the Better Business Bureau.

Get at least three estimates, a copy of the contract,  a guarantee in writing, and do not pay with cash. Also. some con artists portray themselves as government officials or insurance adjusters to obtain access into your home. This is a common ploy for burglars, identity thieves, and more. 

While Barry recovery efforts are underway, Landry urges residents to report any suspicious activity. 

“We kind of dodged a real big bullet here. We of course, in localized areas, been flooding and some damages. We still have some power outages out there and so until we’re able to really stabilize ait all, we ask residents to be vigilant and informed,” said Landry. 

Other things to keep in mind are; fake charities, sham rental property, extreme pest control expenses, the sale promotion of water treatment devices and auto repairs. 

Attorney General Jeff Landry create a booklet of tips to help protect citizens from becoming victims during this time. For details, click here https://www.ag.state.la.us/EmergencyPreparedness

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: