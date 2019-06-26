After receiving new state permit, local business owner readies for CBD retail

LAFAYETTE, (KLFY)- The State Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control began issuing temporary permits this week for vendors to sell CBD products.

The state recently legalized the production of industrial hemp and regulated CBD sales.



One business in Lafayette received its license and will be allowed to sell certain CBD products.



Troposphere Vapors off of Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, they will soon be able to sell select CBD products starting as soon as tomorrow.



Tim Champagne, Owner of Troposphere Vapors, said he was approved for a temporary permit application to be able to sell certain CBD products.



“Products we’re going to have are a wide array of tinctures. We do have some lotions coming, some body creams. We also have some beard oil. Because of the regulations, we’re kind of held to what we can sell, so those are the products were going to stick with… just tinctures and lotions. They did not allow us to sell inhalable products,” added Champagne.



The new law prohibits selling CBD products that can be smoked or consumed in alcoholic beverages.



“No way to inhale it because there is vaporable products and there is smokable products. The CBD flowers, waxes things of those types, but no, those are not going to be illegal as well as the edibles,” Champagne said. “No candies. No gummy’s. No capsules, cookies. Whatever people would put CBD into because it’s not a food additive that’s approved by the FDA.”



According to Champagne, education is important when it comes to CBD.



He explained, “There’s a lot of products coming in from international areas. China, Turkey. Buying from a licensed retailer. You’re going to do better by doing that because the retailers having to follow certain regulations to actually sell in the State of Louisiana so the products that we’re going to be able to sell have to be approved through the Department of Health.”



The biggest advice Champagne can give when it comes to CBD is making sure the retailer you buy from has permits.



Pricing will vary, depending on the strength of CBD and the milligram.



State alcohol and tobacco regulators expect to grant permanent CBD sale permits sometime early next year.