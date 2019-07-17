After 3 days, power fully restored in Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH, La. The employees at Fire Department District 11 have been actively working in the community to help residents affected by the storm.

Earlier in the afternoon, many residents in the Four Corners area were still without power and with storm conditions so intense over the past few days, some say they feared for their lives.

“We’ve been out of lights since Saturday at 7 am and it’s just been, I was scared. Winds were high, trees were falling I was just scared for my life because I thought something bad was going to happen.”

After having to evacuate Glenco, many residents came back to their homes to help clean up debris in the road and survey the damage to their homes.

“We had a live wire over my truck and actually the wire is still here.”

“Cleco was to busy so nobody came and I called for emergency assistance and they just told us to stay in the house until the wind and stuff died down, that was Saturday but we ended up getting out because they evacuated Glenco, so we ended up getting out and going about to my sisters house in Jeanerette.”

Cleco did say that they do plan to have all power restored by the end of the day Tuesday.

In Jeanerette, Morgan Moore, KLFY News 10.

**As of 6:10 p.m. Tuesday all power had been restored in the area. **