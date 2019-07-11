A&E reality show “Live PD” set to film with Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Lafayette Police Department is pleased to announce that “Live PD” will be following police officers of the Lafayette Police Department.

The department’s first live broadcast will air Friday, July 12, 2019, at 8 p.m. on A&E, channel 39 (1039 HD) for Cox Cable and channel 265 for Direct TV.

“Live PD” produced by MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, is an unscripted justice series on cable. Since its premiere in October 2016, “Live PD” has grown by more than 150% in total viewers with a series high of 2.4 million total viewers on June 21, 2019.

“We look forward to working with the show as we continue to focus on ways to display transparency within our department,” Lafayette Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement Thursday.

Each episode will display the day to day operation of LPD patrol officers working the streets of Lafayette.